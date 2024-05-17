Marketplace.
PawHut Wooden Cat House Pet Home Outdoor Waterproof Door Roof Shelter

PawHut Wooden Cat House Pet Home Outdoor Waterproof Door Roof Shelter
This PawHut cat house is a great outdoor home for stray cats. When the cats are outdoors, this is a secure shelter for them to hide in. It can also be a cool place for them to relax in when it gets hot under the sun. Made from Fir wood and sitting well above the ground it is ideal to keep unwanted animals away. The roof of outside cat house is not permanently attached making it easier for owners to open and clean the house or an easy access to place kittens in or out.
Constructed from fir wood with non-toxic paintTop opening for easy cleaning and ventilationDisassemblable legs for adjustable height

