Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Outdoor Cat House with Balcony Stairs Roof, White
image 1 of PawHut Outdoor Cat House with Balcony Stairs Roof, Whiteimage 2 of PawHut Outdoor Cat House with Balcony Stairs Roof, Whiteimage 3 of PawHut Outdoor Cat House with Balcony Stairs Roof, Whiteimage 4 of PawHut Outdoor Cat House with Balcony Stairs Roof, Whiteimage 5 of PawHut Outdoor Cat House with Balcony Stairs Roof, White

PawHut Outdoor Cat House with Balcony Stairs Roof, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£66.99

£66.99/each

PawHut Outdoor Cat House with Balcony Stairs Roof, White
A place for pets to relax, sleep and roam, thanks to this outdoor cat kennel from PawHut. There's an indoor area, which provides comfort and privacy. For fresh air, they'll use the stairs to access the balcony, which is sheltered by an asphalt roof, keeping their area dry and offering shade - perfect for hotter days. Made from solid fir wood, it's a home built to last, whilst the elevated base stops dampness from seeping through. A cosy space suitable for indoors and outdoors.
Made of durable fir woodAn elevated design, keeping their area dryIncludes a balcony

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here