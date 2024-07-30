Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Large Pet Cot Portable Dog Cat Sleep Bed Elevated Outdoor Black
image 1 of PawHut Large Pet Cot Portable Dog Cat Sleep Bed Elevated Outdoor Blackimage 2 of PawHut Large Pet Cot Portable Dog Cat Sleep Bed Elevated Outdoor Blackimage 3 of PawHut Large Pet Cot Portable Dog Cat Sleep Bed Elevated Outdoor Blackimage 4 of PawHut Large Pet Cot Portable Dog Cat Sleep Bed Elevated Outdoor Blackimage 5 of PawHut Large Pet Cot Portable Dog Cat Sleep Bed Elevated Outdoor Black

PawHut Large Pet Cot Portable Dog Cat Sleep Bed Elevated Outdoor Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.99

£22.99/each

PawHut Large Pet Cot Portable Dog Cat Sleep Bed Elevated Outdoor Black
This PawHut pet bed is a great item to have, it is portable and lightweight. Ideal for people who like taking their pets for trips, keeps your pet off the ground. Made with a metal frame with Oxford cloth it has sections with breathable mesh. The pet bed is easy to clean with soap and water ready for the next trip. A great item to have for your pets comfort.
- Made from a metal frame;- Elevated to protect your pet from dirt and bugs;- Oxford fabric will not tear or crack;

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here