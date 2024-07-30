PawHut Large Pet Cot Portable Dog Cat Sleep Bed Elevated Outdoor Black

This PawHut pet bed is a great item to have, it is portable and lightweight. Ideal for people who like taking their pets for trips, keeps your pet off the ground. Made with a metal frame with Oxford cloth it has sections with breathable mesh. The pet bed is easy to clean with soap and water ready for the next trip. A great item to have for your pets comfort.