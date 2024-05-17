Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Cooling Raised Dog Bed Breathable Mesh for S/M Dogs Dark Blue
image 1 of PawHut Cooling Raised Dog Bed Breathable Mesh for S/M Dogs Dark Blueimage 2 of PawHut Cooling Raised Dog Bed Breathable Mesh for S/M Dogs Dark Blueimage 3 of PawHut Cooling Raised Dog Bed Breathable Mesh for S/M Dogs Dark Blueimage 4 of PawHut Cooling Raised Dog Bed Breathable Mesh for S/M Dogs Dark Blueimage 5 of PawHut Cooling Raised Dog Bed Breathable Mesh for S/M Dogs Dark Blue

PawHut Cooling Raised Dog Bed Breathable Mesh for S/M Dogs Dark Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.99

£30.99/each

PawHut Cooling Raised Dog Bed Breathable Mesh for S/M Dogs Dark Blue
Spoil your pets with PawHut's elevated dog bed - the epitome of comfort and style. With a water and UV-resistant canopy, it shields your companion from sun and rain, whilst the mesh cover ensures optimal airflow, keeping them cool and cosy. Designed for relaxing outdoors, its raised base keeps them from the cold and dirty ground for maximum comfort. A luxurious retreat for pets to revel in, it's a must-have for all dog owners.
Canopy shields pets from rain and sunBreathable mesh cover keeps pet coolSteel frame for high load-bearing capacity

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here