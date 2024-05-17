PawHut 122cm Elevated Dog Bed Cooling Raised UV Protection Grey

Treat your pet to the ultimate in relaxation with an elevated pet bed from PawHut. An elevated dog bed frame, cot-style design lifts your pet more than 23.5 cm off of the ground which allows air to flow freely on all sides and underneath. It not only keeps your dog comfortable and off the ground, but also promotes airflow on all sides of the bed to keep them cool and content. This elevated dog cot can support up to 50 kg.