PawHut Dog Crate for Small and Large Dogs with Movable Divider White

Need pets in one place? This PawHut dog cage is your solution. A sleek and modern appearance, it has a divider, so two small dogs have space to relax, or you can remove the divider, making it suitable for one large dog. Easily store supplies and more, thanks to the open shelves. Use the wide tabletop to display your favourite pieces, adding style and decoration. A secure space for pets to relax comfortably - and you can enjoy a stylish side table that boosts home decor. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size