Pawhut Trapeze Collapsible Dog Pet Travel Box Cage Removable Tray

Whether it's for taking your dog or puppy on car journeys, giving them a place for time out or keeping them somewhere secure when needed, this cage will do the job efficiently and effectively. Made from rust-resilient metal for reliability and security, it is made into a trapezoidal design to help utilize space more efficiently. With a removable bottom tray for easy cleaning, it is finished with a large and easy-open door and a handle for comfortable carrying.

Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size