Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 43" Foldable Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Locks, Removable Tray
image 1 of PawHut 43" Foldable Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Locks, Removable Trayimage 2 of PawHut 43" Foldable Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Locks, Removable Trayimage 3 of PawHut 43" Foldable Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Locks, Removable Trayimage 4 of PawHut 43" Foldable Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Locks, Removable Trayimage 5 of PawHut 43" Foldable Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Locks, Removable Tray

PawHut 43" Foldable Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Locks, Removable Tray

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£173.99

£173.99/each

PawHut 43" Foldable Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Locks, Removable Tray
Keep pets in a place with this spacious PawHut dog cage. Its large door with a small door for feeding ensures easy access, whilst the openable top simplifies pet interaction, making feeding and playtime a joy. Universal wheels provide seamless mobility, whilst the removable pan guarantees fuss-free cleaning, keeping their living area fresh. It's a space-saving marvel that folds effortlessly, making storage a breeze. Upgrade their comfort in style, with easy storage and maintenance.
Foldable for efficient storageOpenable top provides easy accessEquipped with universal wheels

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here