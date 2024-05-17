PawHut 43" Foldable Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Locks, Removable Tray

Keep pets in a place with this spacious PawHut dog cage. Its large door with a small door for feeding ensures easy access, whilst the openable top simplifies pet interaction, making feeding and playtime a joy. Universal wheels provide seamless mobility, whilst the removable pan guarantees fuss-free cleaning, keeping their living area fresh. It's a space-saving marvel that folds effortlessly, making storage a breeze. Upgrade their comfort in style, with easy storage and maintenance.