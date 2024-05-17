Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Pet Puppy Raised Bed Cot Dog Cat Elevated Cots Trampoline
image 1 of PawHut Pet Puppy Raised Bed Cot Dog Cat Elevated Cots Trampolineimage 2 of PawHut Pet Puppy Raised Bed Cot Dog Cat Elevated Cots Trampolineimage 3 of PawHut Pet Puppy Raised Bed Cot Dog Cat Elevated Cots Trampolineimage 4 of PawHut Pet Puppy Raised Bed Cot Dog Cat Elevated Cots Trampolineimage 5 of PawHut Pet Puppy Raised Bed Cot Dog Cat Elevated Cots Trampoline

PawHut Pet Puppy Raised Bed Cot Dog Cat Elevated Cots Trampoline

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£23.99

£23.99/each

PawHut Pet Puppy Raised Bed Cot Dog Cat Elevated Cots Trampoline
This raised dog bed is a great idea when traveling or going on a camping trip. It has a strong silver metal frame with a cloth covering. Can be easily assembled and dis-assembled to fit with all your other camping equipment. It has a lightweight and sturdy construction enables your pet to easy mount without having any issues. A great place for your pet to rest and sleep when you are out and about. Can be easily cleaned using soap and water for long lasting use.
Strong 600D Oxford fabric will not tear or crackLightweight and detachable for easy storageWith plastic anti-slip mat

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here