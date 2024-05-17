PawHut Pet Puppy Raised Bed Cot Dog Cat Elevated Cots Trampoline

This raised dog bed is a great idea when traveling or going on a camping trip. It has a strong silver metal frame with a cloth covering. Can be easily assembled and dis-assembled to fit with all your other camping equipment. It has a lightweight and sturdy construction enables your pet to easy mount without having any issues. A great place for your pet to rest and sleep when you are out and about. Can be easily cleaned using soap and water for long lasting use.