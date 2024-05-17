PawHut Dog Crate End Table with Locks and Latches, for Medium Dogs

A safe space for pets, whilst bringing style - this versatile PawHut dog cage has it all. Suitable for medium dogs, the steel bars are strong and durable, which lets them see out, so they don't feel trapped - it also lets air flow through to keep them cool. The wide top acts a side table, which is great of displaying ornaments. Three entrances for easy access- the side door can be installed on the left or right, depending on your setup. Doors are lockable for added safety.