Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Dog Crate End Table with Locks and Latches, for Medium Dogs
image 1 of PawHut Dog Crate End Table with Locks and Latches, for Medium Dogsimage 2 of PawHut Dog Crate End Table with Locks and Latches, for Medium Dogsimage 3 of PawHut Dog Crate End Table with Locks and Latches, for Medium Dogsimage 4 of PawHut Dog Crate End Table with Locks and Latches, for Medium Dogsimage 5 of PawHut Dog Crate End Table with Locks and Latches, for Medium Dogs

PawHut Dog Crate End Table with Locks and Latches, for Medium Dogs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£114.99

£114.99/each

PawHut Dog Crate End Table with Locks and Latches, for Medium Dogs
A safe space for pets, whilst bringing style - this versatile PawHut dog cage has it all. Suitable for medium dogs, the steel bars are strong and durable, which lets them see out, so they don't feel trapped - it also lets air flow through to keep them cool. The wide top acts a side table, which is great of displaying ornaments. Three entrances for easy access- the side door can be installed on the left or right, depending on your setup. Doors are lockable for added safety.
Used as a dog crate and a side tableLockable doors to keep dogs secureMade of steel and MDF

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here