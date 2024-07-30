Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 81x125cm Metal Dog Cage Kennel with Locking Door & Wheels
image 1 of PawHut 81x125cm Metal Dog Cage Kennel with Locking Door & Wheelsimage 2 of PawHut 81x125cm Metal Dog Cage Kennel with Locking Door & Wheelsimage 3 of PawHut 81x125cm Metal Dog Cage Kennel with Locking Door & Wheelsimage 4 of PawHut 81x125cm Metal Dog Cage Kennel with Locking Door & Wheelsimage 5 of PawHut 81x125cm Metal Dog Cage Kennel with Locking Door & Wheels

PawHut 81x125cm Metal Dog Cage Kennel with Locking Door & Wheels

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£114.99

£114.99/each

PawHut 81x125cm Metal Dog Cage Kennel with Locking Door & Wheels
Keep dogs and puppies in a safe and secure place when needed. This kennel from PawHut will provide temporary accommodation that won't cause stress. It's made from metal for a strong enclosure, crafted into a spaced-wire design so fresh air can enter, with each bar welded for extra sturdiness. A foldable design, it can be stored easily. It comes with a double-latch door for easy access and four locking wheels to move around - even with your pet inside. An essential every dog owner should own.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Dog crate with four wheels, moves smoothly.Foldable, compact size, removable tray. Dimensions: 125L x 76W x 81H cm (without wheels), 125L x 76W x 88H cm (with wheels).Max load 80kg. For dogs <40kg. Easy to assemble.

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here