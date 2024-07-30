PawHut 81x125cm Metal Dog Cage Kennel with Locking Door & Wheels

Keep dogs and puppies in a safe and secure place when needed. This kennel from PawHut will provide temporary accommodation that won't cause stress. It's made from metal for a strong enclosure, crafted into a spaced-wire design so fresh air can enter, with each bar welded for extra sturdiness. A foldable design, it can be stored easily. It comes with a double-latch door for easy access and four locking wheels to move around - even with your pet inside. An essential every dog owner should own. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size