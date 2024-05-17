PawHut Dog Crate for Large Dogs Double Dog Cage for Small Dog White

Keep pets safe and secure, whilst bringing style into the home - this PawHut dog cage table does it all. The divider lets you create two small spaces, suitable for two small dogs. Or you can remove the divider and have a spacious room, suitable for a larger dog. Its rustic farmhouse design suits any decor, whilst the large top is for displaying favourite pieces for more decoration. Double sliding doors for easy access, it has latches to keep pets safely inside when needed.