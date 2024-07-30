PawHut 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate on Wheels with Removable Tray

Need to keep pets in one place? This PawHut dog cage is a comfortable solution. Suitable for large dogs, it's made from solid steel pipes for strength and durability, whilst the pointed roof provides plenty of headspace - pets won't feel trapped when inside. There's a removable tray for quick and easy maintenance, keeping their space clean and cosy. Durability, comfort and convenience combined, it's a cage for you and pets to benefit from.

Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size