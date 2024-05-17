PawHut Dog Crate Kennel Cage for Extra Large Dog Indoor End Table Grey

Keep your pet secure and bring your room to life. This PawHut dog cage doubles up as a side table, so you can show off your favourite pieces and decorations. Steel bars on the windows for ventilation, whilst the raised floor stops dampness and moisture from seeping through, keeping pets comfortable. The magnetic door with latches keeps them safe and secure - you can leave the room knowing they won't get out. A modern piece, designed to keep pets protected, whilst adding style to your home.