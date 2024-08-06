PawHut Dog Crate Furniture, Dog Kennel Side End Table, 86x60x70 cm

This PawHut dog cage, fused with a side table, gives your dog a comfortable place to relax, whilst you have a spacious tabletop for showcasing your favourite pieces, bringing style into the home. Resting on four legs, its elevated base prevents dampness and cold from seeping through, so they'll be extra snug, especially when resting on the soft and washable cushion. It has a wide entrance at the front for easy access, which comes with a lock to keep pets securely inside when needed. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size