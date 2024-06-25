PawHut Outdoor Dog House Kennel with Canopy Top & Lock Bowl Holder

Get an ideal home for your furry friend with our PawHut dog kennel. Rust-resistant wire, water-resistant cover with solid steel roof frame, suitable height enclosure, and lockable gate with spacious room to satisfy all your dog's need. Sturdy but lightweight to move outside or inside, easy to assemble or disassemble for transporting, almost zero maintenance all support a perfect practical kennel for your dog. Rest assured to settle your dog in the comfortable and secure kennel and enjoy your leisure time. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size