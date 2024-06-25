PawHut Modern Dog Crate Pet Kennel Cage with Lockable Door, Grey

A secure PawHut cage fused with a side table - your dog has a comfortable spot to rest, whilst you have a spacious and stylish tabletop to display your favourite pieces. The two colours of grey and white will fit in well with your home decor. Your pet will have a front door for easy access and there's a lock, so they'll will remain put - the steel bars keep them secure and gives you a 270° view so you can keep watch. Made from particle board, it's durable and can be used daily. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size