PawHut Furniture-Style Dog Crate End Table with 2 Doors, for Medium Dogs

With this PawHut dog cage, pets will be comfortable and protected. Made from sturdy MDF, it's easy to clean and strong enough to hold medium dogs. Two doors for easy access so that pets can pass through make it much simpler to clean and maintain. Not just a dog crate, but a side table too - use the wide top to display your favourite pieces, making your home more aesthetically pleasing. A fantastic way to keep pets in a place, while giving your room a decorative look.