PawHut Furniture Style Dog Crate Cage, with Double Doors

With this PawHut dog cage, pets will be comfortable and protected. Made from sturdy MDF, it's easy to clean and strong enough to hold medium and large dogs. Two doors for easy access, so pets can pass through - it also makes it much simpler to clean and maintain. Not just a dog crate, but a side table too - use the wide top to display your favourite pieces, making your home more aesthetically pleasing. A fantastic way to keep pets in a place, whilst giving your room a decorative look. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size