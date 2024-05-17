PawHut Furniture-Style Dog Crate with 2 Lockable Doors for Dogs

Protect your pets with this stylish dog cage from PawHut, which can also be used as a side table, where you can display your favourite pieces or store supplies. Made from sturdy MDF, it's strong enough to hold small and medium dogs. Each bar is securely welded to the frame, keeping them safely inside - bars are spaced to keep their area ventilated, so they remain comfortable. Finished with two lockable doors for easy access - you can leave them alone, knowing they're safe.