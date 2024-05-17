PawHut Dog Crate Puppy Cage End Table Design for Small Dog White

Keep your pet safely enclosed in something which is perfectly placed with the surroundings, thanks to this dog crate furniture from PawHut. Using MDF for a durable and reliable frame, the indoor dog kennel is fitted with wire all around to keep your pet safely enclosed. A spacious interior of this dog crate is finished with two doors, allowing easy access in and out.