PawHut Pet Crate End Table, Soft Washable Cushion for Dogs, Oak

A PawHut dog cage where everyone benefits- pets have a safe and comfortable space to relax, whilst you have a stylish table top to display your favourite pieces. Pets will enter through the front or side door, where they'll lay on the soft, washable cushion, whilst the steel wire lets air flow through to keep them cool - the lockable doors ensure they're secure. A particle board structure, this durable cage has four adjustable feet, keeping it solid and stable a piece for all to enjoy. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size