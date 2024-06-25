PawHut Dog Crate Furniture with Wheel for Medium Dogs, White

This stylish PawHut dog crate table, which acts as a side table too! Pets have a spot for relaxing, whilst you have a large top for displaying your favourite pieces. Wheels at the bottom for easy movement, you can roll it around the home, keeping pets nearby if needed. Steel bars on the windows for ventilation, whilst the raised floor stops dampness and moisture from seeping through, keeping pets comfortable. Finished with lockable doors for security, pets are safe and secure when inside. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size