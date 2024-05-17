Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 8 Piece Dog Agility Equipment Set, Outdoor Agility Kit for Pet
image 1 of PawHut 8 Piece Dog Agility Equipment Set, Outdoor Agility Kit for Petimage 2 of PawHut 8 Piece Dog Agility Equipment Set, Outdoor Agility Kit for Petimage 3 of PawHut 8 Piece Dog Agility Equipment Set, Outdoor Agility Kit for Petimage 4 of PawHut 8 Piece Dog Agility Equipment Set, Outdoor Agility Kit for Petimage 5 of PawHut 8 Piece Dog Agility Equipment Set, Outdoor Agility Kit for Pet

PawHut 8 Piece Dog Agility Equipment Set, Outdoor Agility Kit for Pet

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£51.99

£51.99/each

PawHut 8 Piece Dog Agility Equipment Set, Outdoor Agility Kit for Pet
Realise your pet's potential with this PawHut five-piece agility equipment for dogs. This all-inclusive set includes weave poles, a pause box, an adjustable hurdle, an adjustable jumping ring and training shorts. There's even a tennis ball and whistle for engagement, ensuring their excitement and mental stimulation. Convenient pockets on the shorts and a portable bag let you train anywhere - from the garden to the local park. Strengthen the bond with exhilarating training sessions.
Five-piece setThe jumping ring and hurdle can be adjusted heightIncludes tennis balls and a whistle

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here