PawHut 8 Piece Dog Agility Equipment Set, Outdoor Agility Kit for Pet

Realise your pet's potential with this PawHut five-piece agility equipment for dogs. This all-inclusive set includes weave poles, a pause box, an adjustable hurdle, an adjustable jumping ring and training shorts. There's even a tennis ball and whistle for engagement, ensuring their excitement and mental stimulation. Convenient pockets on the shorts and a portable bag let you train anywhere - from the garden to the local park. Strengthen the bond with exhilarating training sessions.