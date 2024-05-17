PawHut Folding Dog Ramp for XL Dogs with Non-Slip Surface, Portable

Taking dogs on car rides has never been easier, thanks to this PawHut car ramp for dogs - they'll get in and out of cars with ease. The MDF and aluminium alloy structure keeps it stable, whilst the non-slip surface ensure pets walk up and down safely. When finished, fold the ramp to save space -there's even a handle to carry with ease. Perfect for elderly pets or those with mobility issues, they can still get in and enjoy adventures in the car.