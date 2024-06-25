PawHut Wicker Cat Basket with Mat Handle Kitten cat Enclosed Portable

Give your cat the luxurious option when taking them travelling with this basket from PawHut. Mid-grey in colour, the body is made using hand-woven and non-toxic wicker in a spacious semi-round shape, providing a safe shelter for you cat for many years to come, as well as being safe to your pet if they catch their claws. Placed towards the top, a metal wire gate with a buckle fastening keeps your cat/kitten safely and securely in, with a removable fleece-feel cushion for comfort.