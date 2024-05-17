PawHut Heavy Duty Pet Dog Car Barrier Adjustable Ventilated Mesh

Keep everyone in your vehicle safe and secure with a universal car pet barrier from PawHut. On long trips, your dog will start to feel restless in your vehicle and may even try to get into the back or front seats. A car pet barrier is designed keep your dog secure and to not block driver visibility and is adjustable to fit any vehicle type. Easy to install and remove, the PawHut universal car pet barrier is a must for any vehicle owner who loves to bring their pet with them.