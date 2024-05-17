PawHut Dog Weave Pole Set Agility Starter Kit Pet Outdoor Exercise

Training your dog and keeping them active has never been easier, thanks to this set of six agility poles from PawHut. It can be set to either a straight or offset configuration, meaning you can train your pet in different ways, keeping them focused and entertained. The sturdy polyester composition ensures reliable use with every train, with the base keeping the poles stable so they don't fall over. The set comes complete with a durable 600D bag to pack away together and carry around easily.