PawHut 3-Piece Suit Agility Set for Dog Training Exercise Adjustable

This dog obstacle course from Pawhut is a great way to improve your pets' natural impulses and to build a closing relationship between you and your pets. The dog agility jumps also can help to get your pets trained with its variety of equipment, including a high jump, 6 weave poles, and an adjustable jumping ring. A solid carrying bag provided to make all the accessories together and convenient for transport.