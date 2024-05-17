PawHut Pet Agility Set Training Dogs Outdoor Outward Play Adjustable

Every dog can benefit from the challenge and fun provided by agility training. It teaches obedience while offering a great work out for you and your pet. Our PawHut dog agility training kit provides numerous advantages for your pet from nurturing the bond between dog and owner, promoting your dog's natural impulses, and providing an outlet for exercise. It teaches a dog to learn by sharpening their mental skills while boosting their physical prowess. It provides benefits to the owner as well by teaching patience and allowing them to get a work out as well.