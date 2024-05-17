Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment with Poles Hurdle Tunnel
image 1 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment with Poles Hurdle Tunnelimage 2 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment with Poles Hurdle Tunnelimage 3 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment with Poles Hurdle Tunnelimage 4 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment with Poles Hurdle Tunnelimage 5 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment with Poles Hurdle Tunnel

PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment with Poles Hurdle Tunnel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£41.99

£41.99/each

PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment with Poles Hurdle Tunnel
This pet agility training set by Pawhut is an excellent piece of equipment to train your pet. Your dogs sense and ability to follow orders can be well trained by this set. It is a great tool to use from your pets early age to create the bond between you and your dog, which will provide a comfortable and happy experience for both. Choose our product and have a great time with your pet.
With long sturdy spikes to secure into groundAdjustable height of high jumpInspires interactive fun

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here