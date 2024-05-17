PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment Dog Jump Hurdle Bar Obedience

This pet training set from PawHut is a great way to start, or continue, training your dog outdoors. The set comes with weave poles, a square pause box, a height-adjustable high jump and jumping ring - a great variety intended to make them move and become disciplined. Whistle is included for even better training. Set is complete with a bag so you can keep all pieces together and carry them easily.