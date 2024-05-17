Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment Dog Jump Hurdle Bar Obedience
image 1 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment Dog Jump Hurdle Bar Obedienceimage 2 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment Dog Jump Hurdle Bar Obedienceimage 3 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment Dog Jump Hurdle Bar Obedienceimage 4 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment Dog Jump Hurdle Bar Obedienceimage 5 of PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment Dog Jump Hurdle Bar Obedience

PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment Dog Jump Hurdle Bar Obedience

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

PawHut Pet Agility Training Equipment Dog Jump Hurdle Bar Obedience
This pet training set from PawHut is a great way to start, or continue, training your dog outdoors. The set comes with weave poles, a square pause box, a height-adjustable high jump and jumping ring - a great variety intended to make them move and become disciplined. Whistle is included for even better training. Set is complete with a bag so you can keep all pieces together and carry them easily.
high jumper, poles, pause box and jumping ringWhistle and carry bag includedHeight of both the jump and ring can be adjusted

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here