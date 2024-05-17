PawHut Car Dog Guard Mesh Boot Barrier Pet Headrest Travel

Traveling with pets? Keep them safely in the back with this PawHut dog guard for car boot, away from the driver and passengers. Made with metal mesh for sturdiness, keeping firmly in shape when in use. The width is adjustable from 90-120cm, making it suitable for different sized vehicles. This car barrier for dogs is easy to install - you don't need any tools, just place it at the back of your vehicle, so you're set for safe car trips with your pet.