PawHut Dog Agility Equipment Obedience Training Set for Dogs

Unlock your dog's potential with PawHut's dog agility equipment. An exciting package with a frisbee disc, food bag, height-adjustable jump hurdle, jump ring and weave poles - lots of activities to inspire your dog to exercise, improving speed, ability and obedience. The included whistle grabs their attention for better listening. Everything easily fits into the included carry bag, providing simple storage and transport. Watch your pet progress, taking on new challenges and having endless fun.