PawHut Foldable Pet Ramp Dog Ramp for Cars, Truck, SUV

As your pet gets older, they may struggle with mobility - simple tasks become difficult. With this PawHut dog ramp, getting in and out of cars is much easier, so they can still enjoy rides. Made from durable plastic, it keeps its shape. The ramp is foldable, so it can be placed into the boot and save space. Just because our dogs are older or struggle with mobility, doesn't mean they cannot enjoy simple things - this ramp makes sure of this.