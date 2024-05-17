PawHut Wooden Pet Seesaw for Big Dogs with Anti-Slip Surface, Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introducing the exciting world of agility training - our PawHut agility seesaw. Designed to funnel your dog's energy, they'll enjoy running up and down the seesaw, keeping active and engaged. Its non-slip surface keeps them safe when running, so there's less chance of them falling off and getting hurt. Built with durable fir wood, it can hold up to 30kg, suitable for most breeds and sizes. Great for improving agility, endurance and concentration. It also strengthens the bond with your pet.

Introducing the exciting world of agility training - our PawHut agility seesaw. Designed to funnel your dog's energy, they'll enjoy running up and down the seesaw, keeping active and engaged. Its non-slip surface keeps them safe when running, so there's less chance of them falling off and getting hurt. Built with durable fir wood, it can hold up to 30kg, suitable for most breeds and sizes. Great for improving agility, endurance and concentration. It also strengthens the bond with your pet.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.