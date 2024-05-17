Marketplace.
PawHut Pet Ramp for Dogs Cats with Non-Slip Carpet for Bed Sofa

PawHut Pet Ramp for Dogs Cats with Non-Slip Carpet for Bed Sofa
It's now easier for pets to reach their favourite spots, thanks to this ramp from PawHut. With an anti-slip surface, they can use it with complete security, whilst the wooden structure keeps it stable and durable, making it perfect for daily use. It's ideal for elderly pets or if they have mobility issues, as it adds convenience and lets them access places they might have struggled getting to.
Made of Pinewood for long-lasting useFeatures anti-slip carpetSuitable for senior and small dogs

