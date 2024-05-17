PawHut Dog Agility Weave Poles Training Obstacle Course Set

This pole weaving set from PawHut is a great way to start, or continue, training your dog outdoors. The set comes with six tall weave poles, each of which can be used fully together or in parts to suit whether they are beginning their agility discipline, or are in the heights of their training. Each piece is coloured brightly so they can spot from a distance and jump and move without hurting themselves. Set is complete with a bag so you can keep all pieces together and carry them easily.