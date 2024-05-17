PawHut Six-Piece Dog Agility Equipment Set with Carry Bag

Unlock your dog's maximum potential with this PawHut agility set. Eight pieces in total, there's a three-metre tunnel for sprinting through, a pause box, two adjustable jumps, an adjustable ring and six weave poles. Pets will showcase and improve their speed and ability, whilst learning to follow strict instructions. The included whistle grabs their attention, making it easier for them to listen. Watch your pet go from stride to stride, taking on new challenges and improving their skills.