PawHut Folding Pet Bag Carrier Car Seat Dog Cat Safety Travel Shoulder

This PawHut folding pet carrier for cat is a great item for when you travel with Pets, it's a secure place to for your pet when traveling in your car or around to the shops. It comes with mesh windows giving plenty of openings and air for pet. There are also convenient pockets which can be used to carry treats and toys. With this travel carrier, when you have pets making it easier for you to take them out and be secure whilst travelling.