image 1 of PawHut Folding Pet Carrier Bag House with Cushion Storage, M, Dark Blue
image 1 of PawHut Folding Pet Carrier Bag House with Cushion Storage, M, Dark Blueimage 2 of PawHut Folding Pet Carrier Bag House with Cushion Storage, M, Dark Blueimage 3 of PawHut Folding Pet Carrier Bag House with Cushion Storage, M, Dark Blueimage 4 of PawHut Folding Pet Carrier Bag House with Cushion Storage, M, Dark Blueimage 5 of PawHut Folding Pet Carrier Bag House with Cushion Storage, M, Dark Blue

PawHut Folding Pet Carrier Bag House with Cushion Storage, M, Dark Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

PawHut Folding Pet Carrier Bag House with Cushion Storage, M, Dark Blue
This PawHut fabric dog crate for small dogs and cats creates a roomy space for your furry friends. Keep your pet cool and comfortable with mesh doors and windows that provide air circulation and a good view. The cat travel carrier includes 2 storage bags on the top and back for storing pet supplies. The foldable design of this dog carrier makes transportation and storage a breeze.
2 storage bags on the top and backBackpack allows you to access your furry friend3 large zippered doors on the top, front, and side

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here