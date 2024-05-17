PawHut Folding Pet Carrier Bag House with Cushion Storage, M, Grey

This PawHut fabric dog crate for small dogs and cats creates a roomy space for your furry friends. Keep your pet cool and comfortable with mesh doors and windows that provide air circulation and a good view. The cat travel carrier includes 2 storage bags on the top and back for storing pet supplies. The foldable design of this dog carrier makes transportation and storage a breeze.