PawHut 80cm Soft Side Pet Carrier with Cushion, for Medium Dogs - Purple

Struggle to travel with pets? With this PawHut fabric dog crate, you'll struggle no more. It has two handles on top, so it's much easier to carry it. Three doors for easy access - they'll enter a spacious area, relaxing on a soft cushion whilst the air flows through the mesh window to keep them cool. It's simple to store with the removable tube frame and comes with a bag, saving space. It can also be used at home, so pets have a cosy lounge.