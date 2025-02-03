PawHut 81cm Foldable Pet Carrier Bag Dog Crate for Medium Dogs Brown

Struggle to travel with pets? With this PawHut fabric dog crate, you'll struggle no more. Its adjustable strap goes over your shoulder, so it's much easier carrying cats or medium dogs. Three doors for easy access- they'll enter a spacious area, where they'll relax on a soft cushion, whilst the air flows through the mesh window to keep them cool. It's foldable and comes with a bag, saving space when stored away. Not just for travelling, it can be used at home- a place for pets to lounge.

- Suitable for small and medium dogs - Easy to fold, saving space when storing - 3 doors for easy access. Mesh window for airflow

