PawHut Heavy Duty Puppy Play Pen 12 Panels Pet Exercise Pen 80cm High

With this PawHut dog play pen, pets have a safe space to be themselves, whilst giving you peace of mind. With 12 panels, it's flexible and spacious, providing lots of room to roam, play and relax - pets won't feel boxed in. Features ground stakes that go into the ground for stability, you'll set this dog play pen into different shapes to fit your layout, whether it's inside or outside. For pets, it's freedom and security, and for you, it's knowing they're safe and sound, with lots of space to enjoy.