PawHut 60cm 8 Panels Heavy-Duty Dog Playpen for Small Dogs

Create a haven for your pets with this versatile PawHut playpen. Consisting of eight panels to set up in different shapes, this pet pen fits any layout easily. Whether it's your living room or garden, the robust metal ensures unwavering stability, offering your companion a safe sanctuary. Setting up is a breeze - unfold, stake securely and watch them love their new-found space. Relax and enjoy some peace of mind, knowing they're happy and secure.