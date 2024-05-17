Pawhut Metal Pet Playpen Dog Kennel withDoor Latches In/Outdoor Use

Made of metal tubes and wires, this pet playpen will be the great secure area for a variety of pets. 4 stakes to secure the playpen in place. Thanks to its knockdown design, the playpen is easy for transport and storage when not in use. It comes with a step-through door to facilitate the entrance for your pet. The built-in lockable latch prevents your pets from break out and keeps pets safely inside. This pet playpen can be used both indoor and outdoor.