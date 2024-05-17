PawHut Fabric Pet Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Guinea Pig Playpen

This stylish dog playpen in octagon shape is a great solution for cat, dog and other small animals. They can be kept safe in countless circumstance, perfect for travel. 8 panels with breathable mesh are beneficial for air flow and visibility. Mesh cloth top cover fixed with zipper for safety and shade, 2 roll up and zipped doors for easy access. Pets will play and take exercise in this puppy pen safely and comfortably. Includes carrying bag, the dog play pen is easy to transport.