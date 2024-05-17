PawHut Pet Playpen Dog Puppy Crate Kennel with Door

Need a temporary solution to keep pets secure? This PawHut pet playpen is your answer. Its compact design means its easy to store away and move with you when needed. There are six panels, which can be formed into different shapes. A step-through door included, making it easy to get in and out, with a lockable latch for security. Great for indoors and outdoors, it's a suitable space for cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, hamsters and other small pets. You'll have peace of mind, knowing pets are safe.