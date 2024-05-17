Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Pet Playpen Dog Puppy Crate Kennel with Door
image 1 of PawHut Pet Playpen Dog Puppy Crate Kennel with Doorimage 2 of PawHut Pet Playpen Dog Puppy Crate Kennel with Doorimage 3 of PawHut Pet Playpen Dog Puppy Crate Kennel with Doorimage 4 of PawHut Pet Playpen Dog Puppy Crate Kennel with Doorimage 5 of PawHut Pet Playpen Dog Puppy Crate Kennel with Door

PawHut Pet Playpen Dog Puppy Crate Kennel with Door

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.99

£22.99/each

PawHut Pet Playpen Dog Puppy Crate Kennel with Door
Need a temporary solution to keep pets secure? This PawHut pet playpen is your answer. Its compact design means its easy to store away and move with you when needed. There are six panels, which can be formed into different shapes. A step-through door included, making it easy to get in and out, with a lockable latch for security. Great for indoors and outdoors, it's a suitable space for cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, hamsters and other small pets. You'll have peace of mind, knowing pets are safe.
Can be formed into different shapesSlightly tough and sturdy, will hold in placeFitted on one panel

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here