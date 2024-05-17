PawHut 8 Panels Freestanding Dog Barrier for small and Medium Dogs - White

Turn pet safety into a delightful experience! Our PawHut eight-panel dog barrier offers a style, versatility and durability fusion. Its foldable design ensures easy storage, giving you clutter-free space. The support feet with non-slip pads keep it stable and stylish. A modern dog gate that complements your home decor, you'll create safe boundaries for your companion, making pet parenting that much easier!